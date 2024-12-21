Left Menu

Crisis in the Kitchen: Anganwadi Food Poisoning Scare

Over 10 children at a local anganwadi in Ponnurunni suffered food poisoning after consuming 'upma' served there. Out of the 13 children, 11 developed vomiting and diarrhea. Some mothers and an anganwadi helper who also consumed the food faced uneasiness. The incident was reported by local channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing incident, over 10 children from a local anganwadi in Ponnurunni district suffered food poisoning, according to police reports on Saturday.

Of the 13 children who consumed the indigenous dish 'upma,' 11 experienced symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea on Thursday. The situation was further compounded as mothers who took the dish home, along with a helper, also fell ill.

The alarming incident remained under wraps until local media outlets brought it to public attention over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

