Crisis in the Kitchen: Anganwadi Food Poisoning Scare

In a disturbing incident, over 10 children from a local anganwadi in Ponnurunni district suffered food poisoning, according to police reports on Saturday.

Of the 13 children who consumed the indigenous dish 'upma,' 11 experienced symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea on Thursday. The situation was further compounded as mothers who took the dish home, along with a helper, also fell ill.

The alarming incident remained under wraps until local media outlets brought it to public attention over the weekend.

