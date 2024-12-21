Left Menu

India's Intensified TB Elimination Campaign Drives National Commitment

Union Health Minister J P Nadda spearheads a 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign, urging states and Union Territories to monitor and support the initiative. Emphasizing community involvement and cross-government collaboration, the campaign aims to reduce TB incidences and mortality across India by leveraging advanced screening technologies and nutritional programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:40 IST
India's Intensified TB Elimination Campaign Drives National Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a virtual meeting on Saturday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda rallied support for the nationwide 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign. Addressing chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and health ministers, Nadda emphasized the critical role of state and district leadership in driving the campaign's success.

Nadda called for a collaborative approach, reminiscent of Jan Bhagidari, involving other ministries, elected representatives, and community institutions like Panchayati Raj. This integrative strategy aims to enhance the campaign's effectiveness in reducing TB rates, which have already shown a decline surpassing global averages.

The meeting outlined innovative campaign strategies, including expanded screening drives and differentiation care for high-risk patients. As calls for community involvement grow louder, stakeholders are urged to empower local leaders and institutions to facilitate TB eradication efforts, with recognition for those making significant contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024