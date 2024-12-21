India's Intensified TB Elimination Campaign Drives National Commitment

In a virtual meeting on Saturday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda rallied support for the nationwide 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign. Addressing chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and health ministers, Nadda emphasized the critical role of state and district leadership in driving the campaign's success.

Nadda called for a collaborative approach, reminiscent of Jan Bhagidari, involving other ministries, elected representatives, and community institutions like Panchayati Raj. This integrative strategy aims to enhance the campaign's effectiveness in reducing TB rates, which have already shown a decline surpassing global averages.

The meeting outlined innovative campaign strategies, including expanded screening drives and differentiation care for high-risk patients. As calls for community involvement grow louder, stakeholders are urged to empower local leaders and institutions to facilitate TB eradication efforts, with recognition for those making significant contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)