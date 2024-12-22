Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Lives Lost Amid Ongoing Conflict

Recent Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 17 Palestinians, including eight at a school used as a shelter. The strikes targeted locations Hamas allegedly used for military operations, while calls for a ceasefire remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:03 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Lives Lost Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip, including eight fatalities at a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, according to Palestinian medics.

The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted Hamas militants operating from a command center inside the school. Additionally, airstrikes in Gaza City and other areas like Rafah and Khan Younis claimed several lives, while a hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahiya was ordered to evacuate amidst ongoing operations.

Palestinians have accused Israel of 'ethnic cleansing,' an allegation Israel denies, asserting their goal is to combat Hamas. Efforts for a ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Egypt continue, yet several issues remain unresolved as the conflict persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024