Escalation in Gaza: Lives Lost Amid Ongoing Conflict
Recent Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 17 Palestinians, including eight at a school used as a shelter. The strikes targeted locations Hamas allegedly used for military operations, while calls for a ceasefire remain unresolved.
At least 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip, including eight fatalities at a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, according to Palestinian medics.
The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted Hamas militants operating from a command center inside the school. Additionally, airstrikes in Gaza City and other areas like Rafah and Khan Younis claimed several lives, while a hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahiya was ordered to evacuate amidst ongoing operations.
Palestinians have accused Israel of 'ethnic cleansing,' an allegation Israel denies, asserting their goal is to combat Hamas. Efforts for a ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Egypt continue, yet several issues remain unresolved as the conflict persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
