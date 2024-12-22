Left Menu

Miracle Birth in the Forest

A tribal woman in Avanippara gave birth to a baby boy inside a jeep during a journey to the hospital. Forest personnel and local officials helped arrange an ambulance, moving them to the general hospital. Both the mother and child are reportedly in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:22 IST
A tribal woman residing in a colony near Avanippara brought her newborn into the world inside a jeep amidst dense forests on Sunday.

The woman was on her way to a government hospital when she unexpectedly went into labor, according to sources.

Fortunately, local tribal officials and forest personnel quickly responded, facilitating an ambulance to transport the mother and newborn safely to the general hospital. A nurse, Sajitha, later confirmed that both mother and baby are stable and doing well.

