Left Menu

ECB Nears Inflation Target Amid Global Trade Tensions

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated the euro zone is approaching its medium-term inflation target of 2.2%. Despite improvements, services inflation remains high. Lagarde cautioned against retaliation in trade disputes, while ECB official Gabriel Makhlouf advised gradual interest rate cuts amidst uncertain economic forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:08 IST
ECB Nears Inflation Target Amid Global Trade Tensions
Christine Lagarde Image Credit: Wikipedia

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), stated that the euro zone is on the brink of meeting the ECB's medium-term inflation target. In an interview with the Financial Times, she emphasized the need for vigilance on services inflation despite overall progress.

Lagarde reiterated her stance against economic retaliation in global trade, particularly amidst threats from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump. She believes that such conflicts could harm the global economy, advocating for a more diplomatic approach.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Makhlouf, from the ECB's governing council, echoed concerns about services inflation and suggested that interest rate cuts should be gradual unless economic conditions shift dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024