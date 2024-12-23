ECB Nears Inflation Target Amid Global Trade Tensions

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), stated that the euro zone is on the brink of meeting the ECB's medium-term inflation target. In an interview with the Financial Times, she emphasized the need for vigilance on services inflation despite overall progress.

Lagarde reiterated her stance against economic retaliation in global trade, particularly amidst threats from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump. She believes that such conflicts could harm the global economy, advocating for a more diplomatic approach.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Makhlouf, from the ECB's governing council, echoed concerns about services inflation and suggested that interest rate cuts should be gradual unless economic conditions shift dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)