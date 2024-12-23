Left Menu

Heroic Medical Team Saves Woman's Severed Hands

In a notable achievement, doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital successfully reattached a woman's severed hands after a complex, eight-hour surgery. The medical team, consisting of 23 doctors, reconstructed tendons, blood vessels, and nerves, ultimately restoring the functionality of her limbs following a traumatic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable achievement was marked at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital when a team of dedicated doctors performed a marathon eight-hour surgery to reattach a woman's severed left hand and injured right forearm.

The patient had sustained these severe injuries in a recent attack, allegedly by her son. The woman's wrist was nearly amputated, with partial amputation on the right forearm and additional head lacerations.

The hospital's dean, Dr. E Therani Rajan, praised the collaborative efforts of the 23-member medical team, which conducted the operation free of charge. The restored condition of the patient, who is now under the care of the plastic surgery department, underscores modern medical capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

