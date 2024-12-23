Heroic Medical Team Saves Woman's Severed Hands

A remarkable achievement was marked at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital when a team of dedicated doctors performed a marathon eight-hour surgery to reattach a woman's severed left hand and injured right forearm.

The patient had sustained these severe injuries in a recent attack, allegedly by her son. The woman's wrist was nearly amputated, with partial amputation on the right forearm and additional head lacerations.

The hospital's dean, Dr. E Therani Rajan, praised the collaborative efforts of the 23-member medical team, which conducted the operation free of charge. The restored condition of the patient, who is now under the care of the plastic surgery department, underscores modern medical capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)