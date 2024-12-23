Left Menu

Colgate-Palmolive Unveils Heart-Shaped MaxFresh for a Refreshing Oral Care Experience

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has launched a new MaxFresh range with heart-shaped cooling crystals and vibrant fruity flavors. Designed for millennials and Gen Z, these products aim to make oral care a fun and refreshing experience, available nationwide in various flavors and transparent, colorful packaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:34 IST
  • India

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has introduced a visually stunning new MaxFresh range, which features heart-shaped cooling crystals combined with fruity flavors. Tailored specifically for today's youth, this innovative offering promises an engaging and refreshing oral care experience.

The new lineup presents two enticing flavors: Watermelon Blast and Rainbow Fresh, designed to enhance brushing enjoyment through vivid colors and appealing packaging. This launch reflects Colgate's commitment to making oral hygiene captivating for the young generation.

According to Anaswar Rajagopal, the Marketing Director-Toothpaste at Colgate-Palmolive (India), the revamped MaxFresh collection is designed to transform ordinary routines into delightful rituals for millennials and Gen Z. The products are now available countrywide, ensuring easy access on e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

