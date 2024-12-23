Colgate-Palmolive Unveils Heart-Shaped MaxFresh for a Refreshing Oral Care Experience

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has introduced a visually stunning new MaxFresh range, which features heart-shaped cooling crystals combined with fruity flavors. Tailored specifically for today's youth, this innovative offering promises an engaging and refreshing oral care experience.

The new lineup presents two enticing flavors: Watermelon Blast and Rainbow Fresh, designed to enhance brushing enjoyment through vivid colors and appealing packaging. This launch reflects Colgate's commitment to making oral hygiene captivating for the young generation.

According to Anaswar Rajagopal, the Marketing Director-Toothpaste at Colgate-Palmolive (India), the revamped MaxFresh collection is designed to transform ordinary routines into delightful rituals for millennials and Gen Z. The products are now available countrywide, ensuring easy access on e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)