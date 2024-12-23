Malawi’s HeForShe Initiative: Tackling HIV and Gender Inequality Through Community Empowerment

Malawi, once burdened by high HIV prevalence and entrenched gender inequalities, is making strides in rewriting its narrative. Through transformative interventions spearheaded by UN Women, the nation is addressing the intersection of gender-based violence (GBV) and HIV to create more equitable and healthier communities. With nearly 991,600 people living with HIV (2024 Spectrum/Naomi estimates), Malawi’s epidemic underscores the critical need for gender-sensitive approaches to tackle deeply rooted societal challenges.

Introduced in Malawi in 2015, the HeForShe initiative engages men and boys as allies in dismantling patriarchal norms and promoting positive masculinity. The initiative uses tools like the HeForShe Barbershop Toolbox, developed in collaboration with Iceland and Suriname, to facilitate meaningful conversations about gender equality, GBV, and HIV.

By leveraging accessible community spaces—such as barbershops, taverns, markets, and fisher camps—the initiative fosters candid discussions and promotes actionable changes. Over 26,000 men and boys have been directly mobilized, with an additional 166,000 indirectly involved as community change agents.

Community-Centric Interventions Driving Change

HeForShe has tailored its interventions to meet the unique needs of Malawi’s grassroots communities:

Traditional and Religious Leader Engagement: Over 52 gender-sensitive by-laws have been developed with traditional and religious leaders to combat GBV. These gatekeepers of cultural norms play an essential role in advancing gender equality.

Mobile Clinics for GBV and Family Planning: Mobile clinics bring critical services to underserved areas, including family planning, HIV testing, and GBV support. Beneficiaries like Chikondi Mulaula appreciate the convenience and accessibility of these services.

Economic Empowerment for Women: Village Savings and Loan (VSL) schemes have empowered 83 women affected by HIV to establish businesses, fostering economic independence and resource management.

Health-Seeking Behaviors Among Men: By addressing stigma and raising awareness, the initiative has improved HIV testing rates and adherence to treatment. This aligns with Malawi’s UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, achieving 97% diagnosis, 98% ART initiation, and 95% viral suppression as of December 2023.

Policy and Advocacy Milestones

In 2023, Malawi launched the National Male Engagement Strategy on Gender Equality, GBV, SRHR, and HIV (2023–2030), a landmark policy that underscores the government’s commitment to addressing gender inequalities and HIV. This strategy positions men as active contributors to societal transformation and highlights their role in achieving gender and health equity.

Building Resilient Communities

Grassroots networks, supported by HeForShe, amplify the voices of local change agents. Community leaders, youth, and organizations collaborate to challenge harmful norms and advocate for justice. As noted by Boston Kella, Chairperson of the HeForShe Mangochi network, the initiative has significantly reduced violence against women and girls. “When violations occur, groups like HeForShe take immediate action, creating safer communities,” he said.

A Call to Action

As Malawi demonstrates, unified efforts are essential to ending GBV and addressing HIV. The ongoing success of HeForShe highlights the importance of sustained support for community-led initiatives.

This 16 Days of Activism, UN Women invites global citizens to join efforts like HeForShe in creating a world where gender equality and health equity are not just aspirations but lived realities. Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind in the fight for justice, equality, and health for all.