Key Developments in Global Health: A Week in Review

Recent health sector updates include Trump's anticipated WHO withdrawal plan, major changes for NeueHealth, FDA actions on imports and medications, Sudan's withdrawal from hunger-monitoring, and a range of pharmaceutical updates involving the FDA, the NHS, and New Zealand's containment of avian flu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:30 IST
In a significant development, Donald Trump's transition team is reportedly planning a withdrawal from the World Health Organization immediately upon his potential second term, according to health law expert Lawrence Gostin.

Meanwhile, NEA has moved to take NeueHealth private in a $1.3 billion agreement that has seen its stock price surge 62.4% in after-hours trading.

Additionally, the FDA has imposed import restrictions on certain Viatris drugs manufactured in India following non-compliance with federal requirements, highlighting ongoing regulatory scrutiny in the industry.

