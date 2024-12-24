Left Menu

Sudden Illness Hits NCC Camp: Food Poisoning Scare in Kerala

A suspected food poisoning incident at an NCC camp in Kerala led to 60 cadets being hospitalized, causing widespread alarm. Following initial symptoms reported by students, a departmental inquiry was ordered. Food and water samples were collected, and a police case was filed against alleged troublemakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A suspected food poisoning incident rocked an NCC camp held in Kerala, resulting in the hospitalization of 60 cadets. The alarming situation unfolded at a college in Thrikkakara, where the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC organized a 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) that began on December 21.

Reports indicate that students began to experience discomfort soon after dinner, with an initial count of 40 cadets affected, eventually rising to 60. Prompt medical attention saw them discharged by Monday night. The NCC is probing the incident with an inquiry led by Brigadier Suresh G.

Food and water samples from the camp were collected to pinpoint the exact cause of the illness. In the meantime, police have implicated around 10 individuals for allegedly causing disturbances in the camp area. The camp has announced a temporary two-day suspension as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

