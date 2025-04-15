Cream Stone Introduces TUBZ: Premium Ice Creams for At-Home Indulgence
Cream Stone, a leading boutique ice cream brand, launches TUBZ: a premium line of packaged ice creams aimed at enhancing the at-home dessert experience. With unique flavors and a focus on quality, TUBZ is poised to expand beyond Hyderabad, tapping into the growing at-home ice cream consumption trend.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad witnessed an exciting announcement as Cream Stone, the celebrated boutique ice cream maker, unveiled TUBZ—a new premium range of packaged ice creams aimed at enriching the at-home indulgence experience. The move marks a strategic entry into the retail market, extending the brand's legacy of luxury ice creams to home environments.
With a well-established reputation for exceptional blends such as 'Nut Overload' and 'Willy Wonka', Cream Stone is making packaged desserts more accessible with TUBZ, crafted meticulously using its advanced R&D resources. Each tub is designed to deliver the brand's signature enjoyment. CEO Sheetal Patil expressed enthusiasm about making luxury ice creams more approachable and capturing a significant share in the Telugu states before expanding nationwide.
Presently available at Cream Stone outlets in Hyderabad and via Swiggy Instamart, TUBZ offers a variety of exclusive flavors in convenient family-sized and personal portions. As the Indian ice cream market experiences a 10% annual growth, Cream Stone anticipates catering to the evolving at-home consumption trends. The launch builds upon the brand's artisanal past, renowned for custom creations crafted on frozen stone surfaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash at Hyderabad: Land, Protests and Politics Unfold at University Campus
Contentious Land Dispute Sparks Student Protests at University of Hyderabad
Vanguard Expands Global Reach with Hyderabad GCC
Controversy Erupts over Hyderabad Land Auction 'Deforestation and Politics'
KTR Criticizes Land Acquisition At Hyderabad Central University