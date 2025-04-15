Cream Stone Introduces TUBZ: Premium Ice Creams for At-Home Indulgence

Hyderabad witnessed an exciting announcement as Cream Stone, the celebrated boutique ice cream maker, unveiled TUBZ—a new premium range of packaged ice creams aimed at enriching the at-home indulgence experience. The move marks a strategic entry into the retail market, extending the brand's legacy of luxury ice creams to home environments.

With a well-established reputation for exceptional blends such as 'Nut Overload' and 'Willy Wonka', Cream Stone is making packaged desserts more accessible with TUBZ, crafted meticulously using its advanced R&D resources. Each tub is designed to deliver the brand's signature enjoyment. CEO Sheetal Patil expressed enthusiasm about making luxury ice creams more approachable and capturing a significant share in the Telugu states before expanding nationwide.

Presently available at Cream Stone outlets in Hyderabad and via Swiggy Instamart, TUBZ offers a variety of exclusive flavors in convenient family-sized and personal portions. As the Indian ice cream market experiences a 10% annual growth, Cream Stone anticipates catering to the evolving at-home consumption trends. The launch builds upon the brand's artisanal past, renowned for custom creations crafted on frozen stone surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)