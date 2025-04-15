Left Menu

Cream Stone Introduces TUBZ: Premium Ice Creams for At-Home Indulgence

Cream Stone, a leading boutique ice cream brand, launches TUBZ: a premium line of packaged ice creams aimed at enhancing the at-home dessert experience. With unique flavors and a focus on quality, TUBZ is poised to expand beyond Hyderabad, tapping into the growing at-home ice cream consumption trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:49 IST
Cream Stone Introduces TUBZ: Premium Ice Creams for At-Home Indulgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad witnessed an exciting announcement as Cream Stone, the celebrated boutique ice cream maker, unveiled TUBZ—a new premium range of packaged ice creams aimed at enriching the at-home indulgence experience. The move marks a strategic entry into the retail market, extending the brand's legacy of luxury ice creams to home environments.

With a well-established reputation for exceptional blends such as 'Nut Overload' and 'Willy Wonka', Cream Stone is making packaged desserts more accessible with TUBZ, crafted meticulously using its advanced R&D resources. Each tub is designed to deliver the brand's signature enjoyment. CEO Sheetal Patil expressed enthusiasm about making luxury ice creams more approachable and capturing a significant share in the Telugu states before expanding nationwide.

Presently available at Cream Stone outlets in Hyderabad and via Swiggy Instamart, TUBZ offers a variety of exclusive flavors in convenient family-sized and personal portions. As the Indian ice cream market experiences a 10% annual growth, Cream Stone anticipates catering to the evolving at-home consumption trends. The launch builds upon the brand's artisanal past, renowned for custom creations crafted on frozen stone surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025