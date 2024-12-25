Left Menu

Baby girl found in 'Ammathottil' on Christmas morning

These electronic cradles ensure that infants are given a chance at a better life.Babies found through the Ammathottil are cared for at a state-of-the-art childcare centre in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.The centre operates 247, with two doctors, eight nurses, and 76 caretakers ensuring the well-being of the children.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 19:44 IST
Baby girl found in 'Ammathottil' on Christmas morning
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day-old baby girl was found in the ''Ammathottil'' (baby cradle) of the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee here in the early hours of Christmas Day.

This is the 22nd baby received at the Thiruvananthapuram 'Ammathottil' this year, an official release said. Later, she was named as Snigdha.

Over 2,400 people, including media personnel and members of various sections of society, suggested names via social media and in person after State Health and Women and Child Development Minister Veena George invited the public to suggest a name for the baby, making the event even more memorable.

The name was chosen through a draw. ''Out of the suggested names, it was Janu, a two-year-old girl from the Child Welfare Committee, who picked the paper with the name 'Snigdha','' she wrote in a Facebook post later in the evening.

George participated in the ceremony online, and the Committee's General Secretary, G L Arun Gopi, was also present.

The minister said that all the suggestions were meaningful and beautiful, making it very difficult to choose just one name.

She also said that the other suggested names would be given to other babies at the Child Welfare Committee.

The 'Ammathottil' programme, run by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, provides a safe space for abandoned, destitute, or relinquished children. These electronic cradles ensure that infants are given a chance at a better life.

Babies found through the 'Ammathottil' are cared for at a state-of-the-art childcare centre in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

The centre operates 24/7, with two doctors, eight nurses, and 76 caretakers ensuring the well-being of the children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024