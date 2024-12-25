Baby girl found in 'Ammathottil' on Christmas morning

A three-day-old baby girl was found in the ''Ammathottil'' (baby cradle) of the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee here in the early hours of Christmas Day.

This is the 22nd baby received at the Thiruvananthapuram 'Ammathottil' this year, an official release said. Later, she was named as Snigdha.

Over 2,400 people, including media personnel and members of various sections of society, suggested names via social media and in person after State Health and Women and Child Development Minister Veena George invited the public to suggest a name for the baby, making the event even more memorable.

The name was chosen through a draw. ''Out of the suggested names, it was Janu, a two-year-old girl from the Child Welfare Committee, who picked the paper with the name 'Snigdha','' she wrote in a Facebook post later in the evening.

George participated in the ceremony online, and the Committee's General Secretary, G L Arun Gopi, was also present.

The minister said that all the suggestions were meaningful and beautiful, making it very difficult to choose just one name.

She also said that the other suggested names would be given to other babies at the Child Welfare Committee.

The 'Ammathottil' programme, run by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, provides a safe space for abandoned, destitute, or relinquished children. These electronic cradles ensure that infants are given a chance at a better life.

Babies found through the 'Ammathottil' are cared for at a state-of-the-art childcare centre in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

The centre operates 24/7, with two doctors, eight nurses, and 76 caretakers ensuring the well-being of the children.

