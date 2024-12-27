Left Menu

Compassion as a Norm: Building a Society Championing Mental Health Rights

Governor K T Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh advocates for a compassionate society where mental health care is considered a right. Through a grant, he supports Deepak Nabam Living Home to empower mental health recovery. Parnaik stresses collective responsibility to eliminate mental health stigmas and foster wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:04 IST
K T Parnaik Image Credit: Twitter(@NorthernComd_IA)
  • Country:
  • India

Governor K T Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh has called upon citizens to create a society where compassion is perceived as the norm and where mental health care is regarded as a fundamental right.

In his recent visit to the Raj Bhawan, Governor Parnaik presented a cheque worth Rs 30 lakh to Deepak Nabam Living Home, a shelter for destitutes, underscoring the potential for individuals grappling with mental health issues to recover and excel with proper care and opportunities.

This financial aid is part of the Mukhya Mantri Manasik Swasthya Yojana initiative by the state government. The governor urged the community to collectively tackle the stigma surrounding mental health, illustrating how neglecting this vital aspect burdens individuals and society. He emphasized fostering an environment where mental wellness is prioritized, a duty shared beyond governmental and organizational obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

