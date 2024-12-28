Turmoil in Gaza: The Siege on Kamal Adwan Hospital
Israeli troops have been accused of raiding Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, demanding medical staff and patients to strip outside. The hospital has faced multiple attacks amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas, leading to reports of significant damage, mass detentions, and forced evacuations.
In northern Gaza, Kamal Adwan Hospital has become a focal point of conflict as Israeli troops reportedly forced staff and patients outside in harsh winter conditions on Friday, according to the territory's health ministry.
The Israeli military, denying entry into the hospital, attributes any current fires to separate incidents and has accused Hamas of using the facility as cover. Hamas, on the other hand, has dismissed such allegations. This hospital, struck multiple times in recent months, has faced devastation, along with other healthcare facilities in Gaza.
The humanitarian situation has worsened, as the Israeli offensive and blockades have sealed off northern Gaza, displacing tens of thousands. Amidst increasing fatalities due to cold weather, there is a growing international concern over the targeted attacks on the territory's healthcare system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
