Rethinking Pelvic Organ Prolapse Treatment: A Shift Towards Uterine-Preserving Surgeries

Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) affects a vast number of women globally, yet public awareness remains low. Despite its prevalence, many patients are only introduced to the condition after diagnosis and are unaware of all available surgical treatments, often defaulting to hysterectomy.

Recent studies challenge the notion that hysterectomy is the most effective way to manage POP. Research data has shown that uterine-preserving procedures entail fewer risks and can have outcomes on par with hysterectomy, sparking change in clinical practices.

This shift towards offering both uterine-preserving and hysterectomy options reflects an essential move towards personalized, patient-centered care. Patients now have the choice to consider their personal health goals, values, and the latest evidence in making informed decisions about POP treatment.

