Rethinking Pelvic Organ Prolapse Treatment: A Shift Towards Uterine-Preserving Surgeries

Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) affects many women, with traditional treatment often involving hysterectomy. Recent studies suggest uterine-preserving surgeries are equally effective with fewer risks. The shift towards patient-centered care offers women informed choices, challenging longstanding medical practices of routine uterus removal for treating POP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Calgary | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:01 IST
Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) affects a vast number of women globally, yet public awareness remains low. Despite its prevalence, many patients are only introduced to the condition after diagnosis and are unaware of all available surgical treatments, often defaulting to hysterectomy.

Recent studies challenge the notion that hysterectomy is the most effective way to manage POP. Research data has shown that uterine-preserving procedures entail fewer risks and can have outcomes on par with hysterectomy, sparking change in clinical practices.

This shift towards offering both uterine-preserving and hysterectomy options reflects an essential move towards personalized, patient-centered care. Patients now have the choice to consider their personal health goals, values, and the latest evidence in making informed decisions about POP treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

