Exodus from Beit Hanoun: Israeli Offensive Escalates in Northern Gaza

Israeli forces have intensified their weeks-long offensive in northern Gaza, ordering residents of Beit Hanoun to leave amid ongoing Palestinian militant rocket fire, according to local sources. This directive has led to another wave of displacement, although the precise number of affected individuals remains uncertain.

The nearly three-month offensive targets Hamas militants in northern Gaza, aiming to prevent regrouping, according to Israeli officials. Evacuations are intended to protect civilians, but Palestinian and UN authorities argue that nowhere in Gaza is safe and that these actions exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli military's recent push into Beit Hanoun has cleared surrounding areas, fueling speculation about plans to establish a buffer zone post-conflict. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have killed 23 people, with hospitals citing attempts to neutralize Hamas operatives. The conflict stems from Hamas's October attack on Israel, leading to widespread devastation and displacement in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)