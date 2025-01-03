Left Menu

Philips VitaUp: Revolutionizing Indoor Health with UVB Lighting

Philips VitaUp, launched by Signify, offers a low-intensity UVB indoor light to boost Vitamin D, enhancing well-being by supporting bones, teeth, mood, and immune function. Its introduction aims to address Vitamin D insufficiency due to indoor lifestyles, aligning with Signify’s commitment to innovative lighting solutions.

Updated: 03-01-2025
  India

Signify has expanded its innovative product lineup with the launch of Philips VitaUp in India. This cutting-edge lighting solution addresses Vitamin D insufficiency by safely offering a low-intensity UVB dose indoors, crucial for maintaining robust health.

As modern lifestyles increasingly confine individuals indoors, the significance of creating healthy internal environments has never been clearer. Philips VitaUp supports overall well-being through its unique ability to mimic sunlight, promoting mood enhancement and cognitive function alongside physical health benefits.

Beyond its health advantages, Philips VitaUp integrates advanced technology, featuring MasterConnect compatibility and an intuitive design, ensuring it remains a user-friendly addition to any home. This launch represents another milestone in Signify's mission to provide sustainable, human-centric lighting solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

