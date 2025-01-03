Left Menu

Surgeon General Urges Cancer Risk Labels on Alcohol

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy proposes that alcohol should carry a label warning about cancer risks. Current research links alcohol consumption to nearly one million preventable cancer cases in the US over the past decade. The new label aims to raise awareness and reduce related deaths.

Surgeon General Urges Cancer Risk Labels on Alcohol
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has proposed that alcoholic beverages carry a label highlighting the associated risks of cancer, a significant concern in light of mounting research.

Murthy, addressing the American public, emphasizes the connection between alcohol consumption and nearly one million preventable cancer cases reported in the US over the last ten years.

This proposal aims to extend current warning labels, which already mention birth defects, to include cancer risks. Studies indicate alcohol increases the likelihood of developing various cancers, including liver, breast, and throat.

