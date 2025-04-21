Punjab's Wheat Boom: Farmers Reap Benefits

Punjab is poised to achieve a bumper wheat crop this season, with the state's procurement target of 124 lakh metric tonnes nearly within reach, according to Lal Chand Kataruchak, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister.

During an inspection of the procurement arrangements at Dasuya grain market with MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman, the minister revealed that 37 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had already reached mandis across the state. Out of this, 33.50 LMT has been successfully procured, with payments totaling Rs 3,200 crore credited directly to farmers' accounts.

Kataruchak assured that the state government is committed to ensuring payments within 24 hours of procurement and efficient crop lifting. Thanks to a Cash Credit Limit of Rs 28,894 crore, there will be no payment delays. Measures such as providing gunny bags, tarpaulins, and crates are in place to safeguard the crop against adverse weather, and deputy commissioners have been instructed to assess and compensate for any losses due to recent windstorms and hailstorms.

(With inputs from agencies.)