White House Stands Firm: Hegseth Controversy and Pentagon Leak Chaos

President Trump supports Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid reports of him using a messaging app to share sensitive details on Yemen. Hegseth's actions come under scrutiny as Pentagon faces turmoil due to internal leaks. Key members of Hegseth's team, including Dan Caldwell, have been ousted, fueling controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:37 IST
President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, despite allegations of Hegseth disclosing sensitive information about Yemen on a messaging app. This revelation adds tension as the Pentagon grapples with a series of high-profile dismissals.

The latest controversy centers around Hegseth utilizing the unclassified app Signal to communicate with a group of confidants, including his lawyer and brother, during a more informal chat. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized that no classified details were shared. This incident follows last month's misstep when media inadvertently accessed a separate conversation.

Dan Caldwell, a crucial adviser to Hegseth, was recently escorted from the Pentagon amid these ongoing internal leak investigations. His departure, coupled with the administrative leave of other senior officials, has intensified scrutiny on the Pentagon's handling of such sensitive affairs.

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

