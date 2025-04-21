White House Stands Firm: Hegseth Controversy and Pentagon Leak Chaos
President Trump supports Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid reports of him using a messaging app to share sensitive details on Yemen. Hegseth's actions come under scrutiny as Pentagon faces turmoil due to internal leaks. Key members of Hegseth's team, including Dan Caldwell, have been ousted, fueling controversy.
President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, despite allegations of Hegseth disclosing sensitive information about Yemen on a messaging app. This revelation adds tension as the Pentagon grapples with a series of high-profile dismissals.
The latest controversy centers around Hegseth utilizing the unclassified app Signal to communicate with a group of confidants, including his lawyer and brother, during a more informal chat. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized that no classified details were shared. This incident follows last month's misstep when media inadvertently accessed a separate conversation.
Dan Caldwell, a crucial adviser to Hegseth, was recently escorted from the Pentagon amid these ongoing internal leak investigations. His departure, coupled with the administrative leave of other senior officials, has intensified scrutiny on the Pentagon's handling of such sensitive affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
