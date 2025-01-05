Healing After Birth: Navigating Trauma and Breastfeeding

Lincoln, UK – Childbirth, while often a joyous occasion, can be distressing for some mothers, leading to lasting trauma. This trauma, both physical and psychological, affects many aspects of motherhood, including breastfeeding.

Research indicates that a third of mothers describe childbirth as traumatic, with approximately 4% developing PTSD. The emotional and physical aftermath of such experiences can make breastfeeding particularly challenging. Mothers who had positive birthing experiences reported higher satisfaction with breastfeeding, continuing well into the child's first year.

Supportive clinical care that respects and listens to mothers can enhance breastfeeding success and maternal confidence. Trauma-informed care, practical support, and strong personal networks play vital roles in overcoming these challenges and encouraging healthy mother-child bonds, regardless of breastfeeding choice.

