Tamil Nadu Celebrates 'Viswavasu' New Year with Joy and Unity

The Tamil New Year, 'Viswavasu,' was joyfully celebrated across Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders extended their greetings, wishing prosperity, good health, and happiness. Citizens thronged famous temples in hope for an auspicious year. Leaders highlighted the celebration of Tamil culture and aspirations for a developed future.

The Tamil New Year, known as 'Viswavasu,' brought vibrant celebrations across Tamil Nadu on Monday, marked by traditional fervor and merriment.

Characterized by the start of the Tamil month 'Chithirai,' the new year prompted greetings from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wishing health, prosperity, and happiness.

Crowds flocked to temples in cities like Madurai and Tiruchirappalli for prayers. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and other political leaders, including those from AIADMK and AMMK, emphasized the importance of cultural heritage and the vision for a thriving Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

