Tamil Nadu Celebrates 'Viswavasu' New Year with Joy and Unity

The Tamil New Year, known as 'Viswavasu,' brought vibrant celebrations across Tamil Nadu on Monday, marked by traditional fervor and merriment.

Characterized by the start of the Tamil month 'Chithirai,' the new year prompted greetings from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wishing health, prosperity, and happiness.

Crowds flocked to temples in cities like Madurai and Tiruchirappalli for prayers. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and other political leaders, including those from AIADMK and AMMK, emphasized the importance of cultural heritage and the vision for a thriving Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)