Modi Accuses Congress of Betraying Ambedkar's Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, accusing them of turning marginalized communities into second-class citizens. He highlighted BJP's achievements in aviation connectivity and constitutional values, contrasting them with Congress's past actions, which he claims were detrimental to social justice.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp criticism against the Congress party on the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, accusing them of relegating Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes to second-class citizens during their tenure.
At the inauguration of the Maharaja Agrasen airport's new terminal, Modi accused Congress of using the Constitution as a means for power rather than upholding social justice. He emphasized the BJP government's commitment to Ambedkar's vision through efforts in aviation expansion and broader connectivity, aiming to bring prosperity to marginalized communities.
Modi contrasted the BJP's developmental initiatives with past Congress policies, stressing the transformative impact of increased airport infrastructure and job creation. He highlighted Congress's historical oversight, alleging they neglected Ambedkar and minority communities for political gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
