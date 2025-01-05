Left Menu

No HMPV Threat in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Health Department

In Andhra Pradesh, health authorities report no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), urging the public to remain calm. The virus spreads similar to Covid-19, affecting vulnerable groups. With no specific treatment available, the health director emphasizes preventive measures like handwashing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:49 IST
No HMPV Threat in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Health Department
  • Country:
  • India

Health officials in Andhra Pradesh have confirmed that there are no reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state, dispelling any immediate concern over the virus.

Public Health and Family Welfare Director K Padmavathi reassured residents in an official statement, explaining that HMPV spreads similarly to Covid-19 and poses a greater risk to children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Despite the virus's detection in China, Padmavathi emphasized that it does not warrant panic. Preventive measures akin to Covid-19 should be followed due to the absence of a specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025