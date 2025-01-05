No HMPV Threat in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Health Department
In Andhra Pradesh, health authorities report no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), urging the public to remain calm. The virus spreads similar to Covid-19, affecting vulnerable groups. With no specific treatment available, the health director emphasizes preventive measures like handwashing.
Health officials in Andhra Pradesh have confirmed that there are no reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state, dispelling any immediate concern over the virus.
Public Health and Family Welfare Director K Padmavathi reassured residents in an official statement, explaining that HMPV spreads similarly to Covid-19 and poses a greater risk to children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
Despite the virus's detection in China, Padmavathi emphasized that it does not warrant panic. Preventive measures akin to Covid-19 should be followed due to the absence of a specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for the virus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
