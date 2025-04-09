Supreme Court Criticizes Delay in Cashless Treatment Scheme for Accident Victims

In a sharp rebuke on Wednesday, the Supreme Court criticized the Centre for not implementing a critical cashless medical treatment scheme for motor accident victims. Expressing its dissatisfaction, the court summoned the secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport for an explanation.

The bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan pointed out the Centre's non-compliance with its January directive to formulate a scheme ensuring prompt medical care during the golden hour following accidents. The significant delay has now compelled the court to demand answers.

Despite a draft scheme being introduced, it has been critiqued for its limitations. The court emphasized its statutory mandate under the Motor Vehicles Act, urging immediate action to uphold life-saving measures crucial for accident victims.

