Supreme Court Criticizes Centre Over Delayed Cashless Treatment Scheme

The Supreme Court admonished the Centre on Wednesday for its delay in establishing a cashless medical treatment scheme for motor accident victims, summoning the Ministry of Road Transport's secretary for an explanation.

Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concern over the Centre's non-compliance with the Court's January 8 order, which required the scheme to be formulated by March 14.

Highlighting the urgency, the bench underscored the potential life-saving impact during the 'golden hour' for accident victims. This delay constitutes a significant breach, with possible contempt actions pending a satisfactory explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)