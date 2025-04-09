Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Centre Over Delayed Cashless Treatment Scheme

The Supreme Court has criticized the Indian government for delaying the development of a cashless medical treatment scheme for motor accident victims. Despite previous orders, the scheme has not been implemented, prompting the Court to summon the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport for an explanation.

The Supreme Court admonished the Centre on Wednesday for its delay in establishing a cashless medical treatment scheme for motor accident victims, summoning the Ministry of Road Transport's secretary for an explanation.

Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concern over the Centre's non-compliance with the Court's January 8 order, which required the scheme to be formulated by March 14.

Highlighting the urgency, the bench underscored the potential life-saving impact during the 'golden hour' for accident victims. This delay constitutes a significant breach, with possible contempt actions pending a satisfactory explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

