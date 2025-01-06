Karnataka Minister Calms Fears Over HMPV Cases

In response to the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged calm, clarifying that the virus strains are not new to India and present no life-threatening risk. His statements come after two infants were diagnosed with the virus, which were attributed to routine surveillance.

The Minister assured the public that the virus cases should not cause fear or an expectation of enforced mask mandates or lockdowns. He emphasized that the central government is monitoring the situation in coordination with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and that public health experts are advising continuing general precautions like hand washing and avoiding crowded places.

Rao further explained to the reporters that no additional public health protocols, such as airport screenings, are currently deemed necessary since the detected cases involved locals without international travel histories. He reiterated the robustness of the country's healthcare infrastructure and capacity to handle such instances should they escalate.

