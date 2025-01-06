Karnataka Minister Calms Fears Over HMPV Cases
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assures there is no need for panic over two detected cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, as they involve old virus strains existing in India. The infections are not life-threatening, and standard precautions should suffice.
- Country:
- India
In response to the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged calm, clarifying that the virus strains are not new to India and present no life-threatening risk. His statements come after two infants were diagnosed with the virus, which were attributed to routine surveillance.
The Minister assured the public that the virus cases should not cause fear or an expectation of enforced mask mandates or lockdowns. He emphasized that the central government is monitoring the situation in coordination with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and that public health experts are advising continuing general precautions like hand washing and avoiding crowded places.
Rao further explained to the reporters that no additional public health protocols, such as airport screenings, are currently deemed necessary since the detected cases involved locals without international travel histories. He reiterated the robustness of the country's healthcare infrastructure and capacity to handle such instances should they escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HMPV
- Karnataka
- virus
- ViralInfection
- health
- precaution
- infection
- ICMR
- Bengaluru
- publichealth
ALSO READ
Walking Fast: A Stroll Towards Lower Health Risks
Pharma Giants Face Setbacks and Breakthroughs in Health Trials
The Vibrant Defense: What Your Snot Color Says About Your Health
Adityanath's Assurances at Janta Darshan: Housing and Health Aid Highlighted
Brus, who led miserable life for 23 years, now have decent life in Tripura with water, healthcare, education: Shah at cooperative conference.