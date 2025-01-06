Left Menu

Nation Unites for TB-Free India: A 100-Day Campaign

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized India's collective effort to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 through the 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' campaign. The nationwide initiative, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision, seeks to enhance treatment coverage, reduce cases, and engage diverse stakeholders for a TB-Free India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted the importance of partnerships and nationwide commitment to achieving a TB-Free India, emphasizing the government's ambitious target of eradicating tuberculosis by 2025.

The 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan,' a 100-day intensified campaign, was launched with a collaborative approach involving 21 line ministries. Nadda commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, which aims for TB elimination five years ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal deadline.

Statistics reveal significant progress, with India reporting a 17.7% reduction in TB cases, nearly double the global rate. Treatment coverage has jumped to 85%, with a 21.4% decline in TB-related deaths. The campaign identified over 1.48 lakh new cases in just 30 days, demonstrating its impact. Other government ministers echoed their support for this nationwide initiative, with the Labour Ministry actively participating through ESIC hospital screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

