Sports Spectacle: McIlroy's Masters Quest, Piastri's Pole Victory, and Volkanovski's Triumph

In a thrilling weekend of sports, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are set for a final-round showdown in the Masters, where McIlroy aims for a career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, at Augusta National, DeChambeau seeks a historic win as a member of LIV Golf.

The Winnipeg Jets secured the Western Conference's number one seed, edging closer to their first Presidents' Trophy following a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. On the motor racing front, Jackie Stewart signaled his final lap in a Formula One car at the age of 85.

In mixed martial arts, Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight title with a decisive victory. Other highlights included Oscar Piastri's win at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Carlos Alcaraz's impressive comeback for the Monte Carlo Masters title, and the Minnesota Twins' roster updates in MLB.

