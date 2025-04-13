Political Spat: Peter Navarro and Elon Musk Settle Differences Over Tariff Policies
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have moved past a public feud regarding President Trump's tariffs. Despite sharp exchanges of words, both emphasized their respective contributions to America. Musk was appointed by Trump to cut government spending, sparking nationwide controversy over layoffs.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have put their differences aside after a public dispute over President Donald Trump's global tariffs. Navarro dismissed Musk's earlier critical remarks, maintaining that their relationship remains strong, despite Musk's previous insults.
Interviewed on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Navarro downplayed the issue, emphasizing that past criticisms do not affect their professional rapport. He acknowledged Musk's efforts in addressing waste and fraud, recognizing the CEO's significant contributions to the U.S. economy.
Musk had been tasked by Trump to help reduce government expenditure, triggering public concern over widespread layoffs. Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt trivialized the clash as a minor disagreement over tariffs, suggesting 'boys will be boys.'
