Stryker's $4.9 Billion Bet on Inari Medical: Expanding Horizons in Venous Disease Treatment

Stryker plans to acquire Inari Medical for $4.9 billion to enhance its venous disease treatment portfolio. Inari, valued at nearly $3 billion, has seen increased interest amid growth in medical device demand post-pandemic. The deal aims to address venous thromboembolism and other related conditions.

Updated: 07-01-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 03:10 IST
Stryker announced a major acquisition on Monday, stating it will buy Inari Medical, a company specializing in devices for venous disease treatment, in a deal worth $4.9 billion. This acquisition will help Stryker enhance its capabilities in treating venous thromboembolism and other related conditions.

Inari Medical had been examining a sale after receiving acquisition interest from Stryker and others, according to sources. The company's shares soared nearly 20% in after-hours trading following the announcement, recovering from a previous decline over the last year.

The acquisition reflects rising demand for medical devices as more U.S. patients opt for surgeries previously postponed during the pandemic. Inari reported a 21% revenue growth for the recent quarter, while Stryker raised its profit outlook due to strong demand for its products.

