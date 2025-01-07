Left Menu

Health Headlines: From ALS Drug Setbacks to Bird Flu Misfortunes

Recent health updates include Denali Therapeutics' ALS drug failure in trials, Louisiana's first bird flu-related death, WuXi Biologics selling its Irish facility due to U.S. curbs, and France's new mpox variant discovery. Additionally, AbbVie cuts profit forecasts, and Stryker acquires Inari Medical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:31 IST
Health Headlines: From ALS Drug Setbacks to Bird Flu Misfortunes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denali Therapeutics announced its experimental ALS drug failed to achieve the main objective in mid-to-late-stage trials involving patients. Shares dropped by 8.2% in extended trading following the news.

In a separate development, the Louisiana Health Department reported the first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu, involving a patient exposed to backyard chickens and wild birds.

Meanwhile, China's WuXi Biologics intends to sell its Irish vaccine facility to Merck & Co for $500 million, ahead of impending U.S. legislation restricting Chinese biotech firms' operations. The Biosecure Act, passed by the U.S. House, targets federal contracts with these entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025