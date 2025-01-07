Health Headlines: From ALS Drug Setbacks to Bird Flu Misfortunes
Recent health updates include Denali Therapeutics' ALS drug failure in trials, Louisiana's first bird flu-related death, WuXi Biologics selling its Irish facility due to U.S. curbs, and France's new mpox variant discovery. Additionally, AbbVie cuts profit forecasts, and Stryker acquires Inari Medical.
Denali Therapeutics announced its experimental ALS drug failed to achieve the main objective in mid-to-late-stage trials involving patients. Shares dropped by 8.2% in extended trading following the news.
In a separate development, the Louisiana Health Department reported the first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu, involving a patient exposed to backyard chickens and wild birds.
Meanwhile, China's WuXi Biologics intends to sell its Irish vaccine facility to Merck & Co for $500 million, ahead of impending U.S. legislation restricting Chinese biotech firms' operations. The Biosecure Act, passed by the U.S. House, targets federal contracts with these entities.
