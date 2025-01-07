Health Headlines: From ALS Drug Setbacks to Bird Flu Misfortunes

Denali Therapeutics announced its experimental ALS drug failed to achieve the main objective in mid-to-late-stage trials involving patients. Shares dropped by 8.2% in extended trading following the news.

In a separate development, the Louisiana Health Department reported the first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu, involving a patient exposed to backyard chickens and wild birds.

Meanwhile, China's WuXi Biologics intends to sell its Irish vaccine facility to Merck & Co for $500 million, ahead of impending U.S. legislation restricting Chinese biotech firms' operations. The Biosecure Act, passed by the U.S. House, targets federal contracts with these entities.

