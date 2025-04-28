Philippine Foreign Ministry Tackles Alleged Election Interference

The Philippine Foreign Ministry has underscored its dedication to addressing any signs of foreign interference or malign influence, backing measures by national security and law enforcement agencies to counter these actions. The ministry's statement was issued this Monday.

This development comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed an inquiry into alleged foreign meddling in the upcoming mid-term elections. The investigation is in response to claims from a top security official, suggesting Chinese state-sponsored groups could be attempting to sway electoral outcomes.

In response, China has firmly denied these accusations, adding tension to the already sensitive situation surrounding the electoral process in the Philippines.

