Nagpur Lawyer Calls for HMPV Awareness Amid Rising Cases

A Nagpur-based lawyer has filed a plea urging the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench to address rising concerns about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). The lawyer suggests governmental action is necessary to mitigate potential public health risks.

Advocate Shreerang Bhandarkar referenced the court's proactive role during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when it took suo motu cognisance. Bhandarkar, who served as amicus curiae in pandemic-related hearings, is advocating for similar measures in light of increasing global and local HMPV concerns.

With the application set to be heard on January 10, Bhandarkar is pushing for intensified surveillance and public health campaigns. There are already five confirmed HMPV cases in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, highlighting the urgency for preventive steps.

