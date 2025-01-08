Nadda Boosts Assam Healthcare with New Initiatives

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated a state-of-the-art library and informatics centre at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in Assam on Wednesday.

Joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nadda visited the Sonitpur district facility during his day-long tour, where he also presided over the Board of Governors meeting to greenlight various proposals for rapid advancement.

Nadda later laid the foundation stone for a modern 50-bed critical care block at Mangaldai Civil Hospital, marking a significant leap in healthcare accessibility for Assam residents. His tour concluded with a review of development works at AIIMS-Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)