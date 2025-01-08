Left Menu

Nadda Boosts Assam Healthcare with New Initiatives

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated a new library and informatics centre at LGBRIMH in Assam. Alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he participated in the Board of Governors meeting, approved several proposals, and laid the foundation for a critical care block in Mangaldai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:40 IST
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated a state-of-the-art library and informatics centre at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in Assam on Wednesday.

Joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nadda visited the Sonitpur district facility during his day-long tour, where he also presided over the Board of Governors meeting to greenlight various proposals for rapid advancement.

Nadda later laid the foundation stone for a modern 50-bed critical care block at Mangaldai Civil Hospital, marking a significant leap in healthcare accessibility for Assam residents. His tour concluded with a review of development works at AIIMS-Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

