Transforming Healthcare: New Projects Unveiled in Assam

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda initiated a series of ambitious healthcare projects in Assam, marking a significant step forward for the region's medical infrastructure. Among the key unveilings was a state-of-the-art library and informatics centre at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nadda laid the foundation for a new critical care block at Mangaldai Civil Hospital, Darrang district. This project, part of 28 such initiatives across the state, aims to provide advanced healthcare services, transforming the local healthcare landscape.

Nadda, who is also the BJP's national president, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in Assam's healthcare sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The efforts underscore a commitment to enhance public health infrastructure, with all funding provided through the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)