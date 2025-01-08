Left Menu

New Health Benefits of GLP-1 Drugs Found

Research indicates that GLP-1 diabetes drugs such as tirzepatide and semaglutide may reduce surgical complications in diabetic patients. Insulin proves superior to oral medication for managing pregnancy-related diabetes. Studies also reveal how psychological stress exacerbates skin allergies by affecting immune cell functions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:31 IST
New Health Benefits of GLP-1 Drugs Found

A new study suggests that GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs like tirzepatide and semaglutide can significantly decrease post-surgery complications in diabetic patients. The drugs, marketed as Mounjaro and Ozempic, have shown a reduction in hospital readmissions, wound reopening, and blood clot formation.

Research also highlights insulin as a better option over oral medication for gestational diabetes management, challenging current preferences for metformin. Trials show insulin reduces birth complications and low blood sugar risks compared to oral treatments.

In another study, researchers discovered that psychological stress can worsen skin allergies by disrupting immune cell functions. This stress-induced 'memory' could lead to prolonged immune response issues, promoting an aggravated allergic reaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025