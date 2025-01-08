New Health Benefits of GLP-1 Drugs Found

A new study suggests that GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs like tirzepatide and semaglutide can significantly decrease post-surgery complications in diabetic patients. The drugs, marketed as Mounjaro and Ozempic, have shown a reduction in hospital readmissions, wound reopening, and blood clot formation.

Research also highlights insulin as a better option over oral medication for gestational diabetes management, challenging current preferences for metformin. Trials show insulin reduces birth complications and low blood sugar risks compared to oral treatments.

In another study, researchers discovered that psychological stress can worsen skin allergies by disrupting immune cell functions. This stress-induced 'memory' could lead to prolonged immune response issues, promoting an aggravated allergic reaction.

