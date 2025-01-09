Left Menu

U.S. Revives Bird Flu Vaccine Strategy Amid Widespread Outbreak

The U.S. plans to rebuild a bird flu vaccine stockpile as the virus devastates poultry and dairy stocks, killing over 130 million birds and infecting humans. The USDA is cautious about vaccine deployment due to trade risks. Previous vaccine stockpiles expired unused due to limited demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to combat a relentless bird flu outbreak, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to replenish its stockpile of vaccines tailored to the current virus strains affecting both commercial and wild bird populations. This resurgence of bird flu, which began in early 2022, has led to the deaths of over 130 million birds nationwide, affecting egg prices significantly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus has also spread among dairy cattle herds and posed risks to humans, with nearly 70 reported human cases, predominantly among farm workers. As highlighted by the USDA, the deployment of vaccines remains constrained by trade concerns, as many countries restrict vaccinated poultry imports. Consequently, the vaccine stockpile from the previous outbreak in 2014-2015 lapsed unused, the USDA noted.

Meanwhile, the USDA's bulk milk testing program has expanded to 28 states, aiming to catch any bird flu detection in dairy herds. Recent data disclosed cases in California and Texas, underscoring the continued challenge posed by this outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

