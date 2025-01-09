U.S. Revives Bird Flu Vaccine Strategy Amid Widespread Outbreak

In a bid to combat a relentless bird flu outbreak, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to replenish its stockpile of vaccines tailored to the current virus strains affecting both commercial and wild bird populations. This resurgence of bird flu, which began in early 2022, has led to the deaths of over 130 million birds nationwide, affecting egg prices significantly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus has also spread among dairy cattle herds and posed risks to humans, with nearly 70 reported human cases, predominantly among farm workers. As highlighted by the USDA, the deployment of vaccines remains constrained by trade concerns, as many countries restrict vaccinated poultry imports. Consequently, the vaccine stockpile from the previous outbreak in 2014-2015 lapsed unused, the USDA noted.

Meanwhile, the USDA's bulk milk testing program has expanded to 28 states, aiming to catch any bird flu detection in dairy herds. Recent data disclosed cases in California and Texas, underscoring the continued challenge posed by this outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)