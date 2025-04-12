Potato Dye Craze: The New Easter Tradition Amid Rising Egg Prices

In response to soaring egg prices, creative alternatives for Easter decorations are emerging online, sparking interest among budget-conscious parents. From dyeing marshmallows to decorating potatoes, these inventive ideas are providing relief to families who are seeking cost-effective ways to celebrate.

Amid the lighthearted social media discussions, families like Kelly Friedl's are adapting their traditions. The Chicago mom, who typically dyes eggs with her children, has turned to foil-covered cardboards to create shiny, reusable egg decorations. Other families are also opting to dye fewer eggs due to the higher costs.

The craft industry is seeing an upturn in sales of alternative decoration kits. Michaels reports a 20% increase in sales of their craft egg kits compared to the previous year. Despite Walmart declining to comment on specific sales, it and other retailers are offering various options like dyeable plastic eggs and Play-Doh Easter eggs to cater to shifting consumer demands.

