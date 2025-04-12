Left Menu

Potato Dye Craze: The New Easter Tradition Amid Rising Egg Prices

As egg prices soar, creative alternatives like dyeing potatoes and marshmallows are gaining popularity for Easter celebrations. Families are embracing budget-friendly crafts, with plastic eggs and foil creations offering novel ways to maintain holiday traditions despite economic challenges. Retailers report increased sales as consumers seek innovative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mission | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:57 IST
Potato Dye Craze: The New Easter Tradition Amid Rising Egg Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to soaring egg prices, creative alternatives for Easter decorations are emerging online, sparking interest among budget-conscious parents. From dyeing marshmallows to decorating potatoes, these inventive ideas are providing relief to families who are seeking cost-effective ways to celebrate.

Amid the lighthearted social media discussions, families like Kelly Friedl's are adapting their traditions. The Chicago mom, who typically dyes eggs with her children, has turned to foil-covered cardboards to create shiny, reusable egg decorations. Other families are also opting to dye fewer eggs due to the higher costs.

The craft industry is seeing an upturn in sales of alternative decoration kits. Michaels reports a 20% increase in sales of their craft egg kits compared to the previous year. Despite Walmart declining to comment on specific sales, it and other retailers are offering various options like dyeable plastic eggs and Play-Doh Easter eggs to cater to shifting consumer demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025