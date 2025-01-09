Dollar Dominance: Trump's Tariffs Shake Global Currencies

The U.S. dollar continued its ascent on Thursday, buoyed by surging Treasury yields that pressured the yen, sterling, and euro, driving them towards multi-month lows amid tariff uncertainties. Investors are keenly focused on President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming policies, expected to stimulate growth yet increase inflationary pressures.

Reports indicate Trump may declare a national economic emergency, providing grounds for broad tariffs. However, contradicting reports add to market unrest, pushing the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to 4.73%, the highest since late April. As a result, the bond market's selloff has further bolstered the dollar's standing in currency markets.

The dollar index hovers near a two-year high, reflecting changes in trader sentiment since the recent U.S. election. Upcoming Federal Reserve decisions on rates, along with non-farm payroll data, will be critical for future market movements, amid worries of potential economic slowdowns under new administration policies.

