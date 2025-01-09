Sweden Bolsters Army with Major Tank Purchase

Sweden has announced a significant military investment, securing tanks from the German-French defense company KNDS for 22 billion Swedish crowns, approximately $1.97 billion. This deal was confirmed by Minister of Defence Pal Johnson in an interview with Sweden's public broadcaster SVT.

The acquisition, which was finalized in late December, encompasses 44 Leopard 2 A8 tanks alongside upgrades for 66 currently deployed tanks. This strategic move underscores the country's effort to modernize its defense capabilities.

Minister Johnson emphasized the critical nature of this investment, highlighting its role in supporting Sweden's military objective of doubling its army's size. The exchange rate is noted as $1 equaling 11.1677 Swedish crowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)