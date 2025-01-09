Rapid Green Corridor Saves Life: A Testament to Quick Action

In a remarkable display of efficiency, the Uttar Pradesh Police successfully facilitated the rapid transfer of a kidney from Faridabad to Noida Extension for a critical transplant operation. Covering more than 40 kilometers in under 24 minutes, the organ's journey underscores the potential of coordinated traffic management in emergency healthcare.

The Yatharth Hospital in Noida requested a green corridor due to the urgency for a 55-year-old dialysis patient. Traffic authorities responded by converting the busy route into a high-speed passage, achieving the transit in a record time, officials disclosed.

Known for employing such corridors previously, Noida Police has proven effective once again in ensuring urgent medical procedures are not delayed by traffic, thus embodying the critical intersection of public safety and health services.

