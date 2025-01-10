Left Menu

Bengaluru to Host South India's First Infectious Disease Research Lab

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute will host South India's first Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, chosen by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This initiative aims to enhance local research and diagnostic capabilities, eliminating the need to send samples to other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru is set to become the epicenter of infectious disease research in South India with the establishment of the region's first dedicated laboratory. This groundbreaking development was confirmed by Karnataka's Minister for medical education, Sharan Prakash Patil, on Friday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has selected the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMC&RI) to host the new Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory. The decision was based on BMC&RI's proven credibility and its commitment to serving diverse sections of society. The new facilities will ensure local research and testing, reducing reliance on labs outside the state.

In other health infrastructure developments, Patil inaugurated the Moniz cath lab suite at the Victoria hospital's Trauma & Emergency Care Centre. This state-of-the-art lab includes an innovative DSA Cath Lab and facilities to accommodate patients comfortably before and after procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

