Modern Healthcare Rising: New Osmania Hospital in the Works

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite preparations for the foundation stone ceremony of a new building for the state-run Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, set for the end of January.

During a meeting, Reddy instructed the transfer of the proposed hospital's land from the police department to the health department, underscoring the need for state-of-the-art facilities.

The current hospital, housed in a Nizam-era heritage building, is now considered unsafe, prompting the government's initiative to construct a modern replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)