Modern Healthcare Rising: New Osmania Hospital in the Works

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare for the foundation stone ceremony of a new Osmania General Hospital building in Hyderabad. The hospital will be built with modern facilities to replace the unsafe, century-old heritage structure. Land for the project is being transferred to the health department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:41 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite preparations for the foundation stone ceremony of a new building for the state-run Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, set for the end of January.

During a meeting, Reddy instructed the transfer of the proposed hospital's land from the police department to the health department, underscoring the need for state-of-the-art facilities.

The current hospital, housed in a Nizam-era heritage building, is now considered unsafe, prompting the government's initiative to construct a modern replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

