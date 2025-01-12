Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's 100-Day TB Campaign Achieves Milestone

In Uttar Pradesh's 100-day TB campaign, 9,340 cases were identified in the first month. The state conducted screenings of 35 lakh individuals and expanded the campaign across all 75 districts. NGOs support the initiative, emphasizing public awareness and treatment for TB patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:54 IST
  • India

In an ambitious effort, Uttar Pradesh has identified 9,340 TB-infected individuals in the first month of its 100-day tuberculosis campaign, officials stated on Sunday.

State tuberculosis officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar reported that 3.5 million people underwent screenings upon the campaign's launch on December 7, with confirmed infections receiving prompt treatment.

Among districts, Sitapur had the highest cases, while Amethi recorded the lowest. Extensive public awareness efforts supported by NGOs are part of the campaign that has expanded statewide under the chief minister's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

