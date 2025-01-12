Left Menu

Mystery Illness Strikes Again in Jammu Village: One Child Dead, Siblings Hospitalized

A five-year-old girl from Badhaal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has died, and her siblings have been hospitalized due to a mysterious illness. This follows a similar outbreak in December last year. Experts are investigating potential viral causes, and local authorities are assessing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:38 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Badhaal village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district as a five-year-old girl succumbed to a mysterious illness that has also severely affected her siblings. Officials confirmed the death on Sunday, as five other children from the same family are undergoing treatment.

The affected children, part of Mohammad Aslam's family, were initially treated at a local health center and later moved to hospitals in Rajouri and Jammu. Investigations revealed that a viral infection might be the cause of this illness, continuing from a similar outbreak last December, which claimed nine lives from two neighboring families.

In response, health professionals including teams from the National Institute of Virology and AIIMS Delhi, are scrutinizing the situation. Authorities, including Rajouri's Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, are actively monitoring the area's medical needs to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

