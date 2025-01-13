Truveta Aims to Transform Healthcare with Largest Genetic Database

On Monday, medical data company Truveta announced a landmark $320 million investment involving Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Illumina, and 17 U.S. health systems to develop the world's largest genetic database.

The deal values Truveta at over $1 billion, further propelled by substantial financial commitments from stakeholders including $120 million from biotechnology firm Regeneron and $20 million from genetic sequencing company Illumina. Major U.S. health systems like Northwell Health and Advocate Health will also contribute to the venture.

This ambitious project seeks to compile 10 million genomic sequences swiftly, facilitating accelerated drug discovery and enhancing patient care. With an emphasis on diversity, it aims to surpass existing genetic databases in scope, offering groundbreaking insights into the interplay between genetics and health.

