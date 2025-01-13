Left Menu

FDA Cracks Down on Palghar Ayurvedic Company

The Maharashtra FDA raided an Ayurvedic products firm in Palghar district for violating advertising norms under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. Ayurvedic drugs worth Rs 3,09,023 were seized, with claims misleading consumers. Samples were taken for compliance analysis, and legal action awaits test results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) conducted a significant raid on an Ayurvedic manufacturing company in Palghar district. This operation revealed several violations of advertising norms, indicative of the firm's neglect towards consumer safety regulations.

During the raid, the FDA seized Ayurvedic drugs valued at Rs 3,09,023 from Sheetal Medicare Products Pvt in Dhakivali village. The confiscated stock violated Section 3(d) of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, which prohibits misleading claims about the efficacy of drugs.

FDA's enforcement team collected samples for detailed analysis to ensure adherence to manufacturing and safety standards. The state health regulator emphasized that, pending the outcomes of these tests, strict legal repercussions would be pursued against the company to curb such dangerous practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

