Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill Against Misleading Claims

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticizes certain religious leaders for misleading Muslims about the Waqf Amendment Bill, drawing parallels with previous unfounded claims about the Citizenship Amendment Act. He calls out Congress and opposition parties for opposing the bill for political gains, emphasizing its importance for national interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:50 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Wednesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized some religious leaders for creating misconceptions about the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Rijiju drew parallels to the misleading claims made about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) concerning Muslim citizenship.

Addressing the media, Rijiju remarked that the same individuals spreading falsehoods regarding the CAA are now targeting the Waqf Bill. He further accused Congress and various opposition parties of opposing the bill solely to bolster their vote banks, despite privately acknowledging its necessity.

Reiterating the bill's significance, Rijiju highlighted that its introduction follows careful deliberation and preparation, asserting that it serves the nation's best interests. He urged opponents of the bill to base their dissent on logical grounds, promising comprehensive answers to any logical opposition. The Minister emphasized the bill's nationwide support, asserting its alignment with the public's and Muslims' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

