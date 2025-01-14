Left Menu

Sierra Leone Braces for Mpox: A New Public Health Emergency

Sierra Leone has declared a state of emergency after identifying two cases of mpox within four days. The virus, typically seen in Africa and recently spread via sex, emerged in Lungi. The country was notably impacted in the 2014 Ebola outbreak, losing 7% of its healthcare workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 14-01-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 03:25 IST
Sierra Leone Braces for Mpox: A New Public Health Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Sierra Leone declared a state of emergency on Monday following the report of a second mpox case in under four days, according to health authorities.

The health ministry noted that neither case involved recent contact with infected individuals or animals. However, the first case included travel to Lungi, a town in Port Loko District, between December 26 and January 6. Both patients are receiving care at a Freetown hospital.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was initially identified in 1958. Historically found in central and West Africa, it spread sexually in 2022, causing outbreaks in over 70 previously unaffected countries. Sierra Leone, once the center of the 2014 Ebola outbreak, is on alert following these new infections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025