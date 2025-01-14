Sierra Leone Braces for Mpox: A New Public Health Emergency

Sierra Leone declared a state of emergency on Monday following the report of a second mpox case in under four days, according to health authorities.

The health ministry noted that neither case involved recent contact with infected individuals or animals. However, the first case included travel to Lungi, a town in Port Loko District, between December 26 and January 6. Both patients are receiving care at a Freetown hospital.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was initially identified in 1958. Historically found in central and West Africa, it spread sexually in 2022, causing outbreaks in over 70 previously unaffected countries. Sierra Leone, once the center of the 2014 Ebola outbreak, is on alert following these new infections.

